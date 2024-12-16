QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab Register Wins In Hockey Matches
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab exhibited dominant performances in hockey contests of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Game, overcoming their opponents at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Monday.
In the women’s hockey event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered a commanding performance, defeating Balochistan 7-0 in Match 5. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ’s attackers displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, leaving Balochistan struggling to defend against their relentless offense.
Match 6 saw Sindh taking on Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in another women’s hockey clash. Sindh emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, thanks to a well-coordinated strategy and decisive finishing.
The men’s hockey event witnessed a one-sided affair in Match 3, where Punjab overpowered Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with an impressive 10-0 victory. Punjab’s team demonstrated superior technique and fitness, dominating the game from start to finish.
