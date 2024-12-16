Open Menu

QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab Register Wins In Hockey Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab register wins in hockey matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab exhibited dominant performances in hockey contests of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Game, overcoming their opponents at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

In the women’s hockey event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered a commanding performance, defeating Balochistan 7-0 in Match 5. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ’s attackers displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, leaving Balochistan struggling to defend against their relentless offense.

Match 6 saw Sindh taking on Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in another women’s hockey clash. Sindh emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, thanks to a well-coordinated strategy and decisive finishing.

The men’s hockey event witnessed a one-sided affair in Match 3, where Punjab overpowered Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with an impressive 10-0 victory. Punjab’s team demonstrated superior technique and fitness, dominating the game from start to finish.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Superior Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Event From

Recent Stories

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

30 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

31 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

32 minutes ago
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

45 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

56 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports