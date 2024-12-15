QA Inter-Provincial Games: KPK, Punjab Advance To Finals In Squash Events
Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab secured their spots in the finals of both the men’s and women’s team squash events at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 here on Sunday.
The semi-finals witnessed intense competition as the top teams battled for supremacy.
In women’s event semifinals, Punjab outclassed Sindh, while KPK defeated Balochistan to book their spots in the final.
In the men’s semifinals, Punjab outperformed Sindh and KPK defeated Balochistan to confirm their place in the final.
The much-anticipated finals between KPK and Punjab in both men’s and women’s team events will be held on Tuesday.
In addition to the finals, the individual squash events are set to commence on Tuesday evening, adding another layer of excitement to the tournament.
