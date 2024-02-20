Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah Shine In Inter-district Cricket Tourney
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.
The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi, a communique said on Tuesday.
Scores in Brief :
In the first match of the day at Eastern Star Ground Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-III Greens by 142 runs. Zone-VII Whites 287 allout in 43.3 overs. Qadir Khan 121 17x4 1x6, Aftab Khan 44, Majeed Khan 41, Najeeb ur Rehman 25. Khurram 2/47, Omar Zaman 2/56, Roman Ali 2/50.
Zone-III Greens 145 all-out in 33.3 overs. Haider Bangash 76 9x4 , 3x6. Fawad Khan 3/29, Aftab Khan 3/42.
In the 2nd Match Zone-V Whites beat Zone-I Greens by 7 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-I Greens 164 all-out in 40.1 overs. Akbar Babar 51 5x4. 1x6 , Hafiz Hasan 26 , Zain uddin 25. Muhammad Shadman (sla) 4/40, Rumail Ahmed 2/26.
Zone-V Whites 168/3 in 33.1 overs. Hasan Khan 44, Nabeel Wahid 36, Shah Raza 33 , Hassan Shah 24 not out.
In the 3rd Match Zone-II Blues beat Zone-I Greens by 51 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-II Blues 218 all-out in 39 overs. Ubaid Khan 72 12x4 1x6. Muhammad Sabir 29, Syed Faaz ullah 20. Zohaib Masood Khan 4/39, Ikram Khan 3/42.
Zone-I Greens 167 all-out in 39.5 overs. Malik Zainul Abidin 66 11x4, Hafiz Asad Baig 29. Syed Faaz ullah (ob) 5/38, Hasan Bin Shahab (ob) 3/41, Mehmood Jamshed 2/29.
In the fourth match Zone-IV Reds beat Zone-V Greens by 36 runs. Zone-IV Reds 236/9 in 45 overs. Uzaid Ali 49 6x4 1x6, Bilal Mirza 40 , Rao Abdul Rehman 38, Ahsan 36, Israr ul Haq 30. Noman Ali 3/39, M.Altaf Khan 2/18, Faiz Ahmed 2/36.
Zone-V Greens 200 all out in 44.1 overs. Shahzaib Khan 49 , Kashan Naqvi 41, Muhammad Zahid 34. Kareem ullah (mf) 4/33, Israrul Haq 2/34.
