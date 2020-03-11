Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain fined for Code of Conduct breach

Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi here on Tuesday, March 10. at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi here on Tuesday, March 10. at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Dilbar was fined five per cent for his applicable match fee for violating Article 2.5, which reads as: "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." The incident happened in the 18th over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings when Dilbar Hussain, after dismissing Haider Ali, reacted in a manner that could have provoked a reaction from the departing batsman, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

"If Zalmi are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees", he said.

He said the charges were levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, third umpire AsifYaqoob and fourth umpire Nasir Husain, while sanctions were imposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. They will now play Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on Thursday, while Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium Karachi on Mach 13 , Friday.