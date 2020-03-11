UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain fined for Code of Conduct breach

Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi here on Tuesday, March 10. at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi here on Tuesday, March 10. at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Dilbar was fined five per cent for his applicable match fee for violating Article 2.5, which reads as: "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." The incident happened in the 18th over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings when Dilbar Hussain, after dismissing Haider Ali, reacted in a manner that could have provoked a reaction from the departing batsman, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

"If Zalmi are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees", he said.

He said the charges were levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, third umpire AsifYaqoob and fourth umpire Nasir Husain, while sanctions were imposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. They will now play Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on Thursday, while Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium Karachi on Mach 13 , Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore PCB Pakistan Super League Nasir Michael Gough March 2020 Karachi Kings All From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

5 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shu ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC positioned to increase supply to over 4 mmbp ..

21 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates six ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.