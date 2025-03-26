Qalandars Night On April 6
Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, has announced the return of Qalandars Night, a grand celebration of cricket, music, and entertainment on April 6 at Minar-e-Pakistan.
The event will be attended by the entire Lahore Qalandars team. This exciting event will bring together fans, players, and musicians for an unforgettable experience, said a press release.
Qalandars Night will feature electrifying performances from some of Pakistan’s top musical talents, headlined by Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Sara Altaf, and Sahir Ali Bagga.
Lahore Qalandars will also unveil the official kit for the upcoming season and release the much-anticipated anthem launch at the same event.
Following that, a laser show will light up the night sky as well. The night is promised to be a grand spectacle, embodying the passion and commitment Lahore Qalandars have towards entertaining our loyal fanbase, who have supported us throughout. With such a large youth following, Qalandars Night will cater to the demands of our young fans.
Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, said, “Qalandars Night is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to our fans, our journey, and our love for cricket. We are excited to bring together some of the biggest music stars and unveil our new kit and anthem in such a grand setting. This event is for our Qalandars family, and we can’t wait to share the excitement with them.”
Recent Stories
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
More Stories From Sports
-
Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers3 minutes ago
-
Draw, seedings announced for U23 World Squash C’ships3 minutes ago
-
Qalandars Night on April 613 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi announces EFU General as insurance partner for PSL-101 hour ago
-
Seifert blitz as New Zealand crush Pakistan to win series 4-12 hours ago
-
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I2 hours ago
-
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match4 hours ago
-
NBA to review European league proposal6 hours ago
-
Japan display talent and ambition to scale new heights at World Cup8 hours ago
-
Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again18 hours ago
-
Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan18 hours ago
-
S. Korea play Jordan to draw in World Cup qualifying match19 hours ago