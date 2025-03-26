Open Menu

Qalandars Night On April 6

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Qalandars Night on April 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, has announced the return of Qalandars Night, a grand celebration of cricket, music, and entertainment on April 6 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The event will be attended by the entire Lahore Qalandars team. This exciting event will bring together fans, players, and musicians for an unforgettable experience, said a press release.

Qalandars Night will feature electrifying performances from some of Pakistan’s top musical talents, headlined by Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Sara Altaf, and Sahir Ali Bagga.

Lahore Qalandars will also unveil the official kit for the upcoming season and release the much-anticipated anthem launch at the same event.

Following that, a laser show will light up the night sky as well. The night is promised to be a grand spectacle, embodying the passion and commitment Lahore Qalandars have towards entertaining our loyal fanbase, who have supported us throughout. With such a large youth following, Qalandars Night will cater to the demands of our young fans.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, said, “Qalandars Night is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to our fans, our journey, and our love for cricket. We are excited to bring together some of the biggest music stars and unveil our new kit and anthem in such a grand setting. This event is for our Qalandars family, and we can’t wait to share the excitement with them.”

Recent Stories

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

8 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

23 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

38 minutes ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

1 hour ago
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

3 hours ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports