UrduPoint.com

Qalandars Set 176-run Target For Sultans In HBL PSL 8 First Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Qalandars set 176-run target for Sultans in HBL PSL 8 first clash

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig showed excellent performance but once they were sent back to the pavilion, lower-middle order batters found it tough to completely dominate the proceedings.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday scraped their way to 175 in the first match against Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League 8th season at Multan Stadium tonight.

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig showed excellent performance but once they were sent back to the pavilion, lower-middle order batters found it tough to completely dominate the proceedings.

The Qalandars got 45 off the final four while Sikander Raza led the team to the strong side and Hussain Talat got a quickfire 20.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match.

The tournament started after an amazing opening ceremony at Multan stadium where the artists sung the national anthem, PSL anthem and other songs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Hussain Talat Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Meet Monday Afternoon on Hu ..

UN Security Council to Meet Monday Afternoon on Humanitarian Situation in Syria ..

55 minutes ago
 US Opens New Regional Cyber Training Program in Es ..

US Opens New Regional Cyber Training Program in Estonia's Tallinn - US Embassy

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

59 minutes ago
 Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake t ..

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

59 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turk ..

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss ..

59 minutes ago
 Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab M ..

Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government a ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.