Qalandars set 176-run target for Sultans in HBL PSL 8 first clash

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig showed excellent performance but once they were sent back to the pavilion, lower-middle order batters found it tough to completely dominate the proceedings.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday scraped their way to 175 in the first match against Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League 8th season at Multan Stadium tonight.

The Qalandars got 45 off the final four while Sikander Raza led the team to the strong side and Hussain Talat got a quickfire 20.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match.

The tournament started after an amazing opening ceremony at Multan stadium where the artists sung the national anthem, PSL anthem and other songs.