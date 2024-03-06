Open Menu

Qalandars Taste First Win By Beating United In PSL 9

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Lahore Qalandars set a target of 163 for Islamabad United which they could not chase in a thrilling PSL 9 match at Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars secured their first victory by defeating Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday night, winning by 17 runs.

Electing to field first after winning the toss, Islamabad United faced a target of 163 runs set by Lahore Qalandars, who lost seven wickets in the process. Rassie van der Dussen emerged as the top scorer for Qalandars with 64 runs off 44 balls.

In response, Islamabad United managed to score only 145 runs, falling short of the target. While Faheem Ashraf contributed 41 runs, the rest of the team struggled, resulting in their loss.

Prior to the match, Lahore Qalandars had expressed their determination to fight for survival in the tournament.

This victory was crucial for Qalandars, who had not won any match since the commencement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on February 17th.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees

