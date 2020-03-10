Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

(@fidahassanain)

The match between Qalandars and Zalmis will start at 7: 00 pm at Qaddafi Stadium today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmis in 24th math of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 today (Tuesday).

The match will begin at 7:00 pm at Lahore’s Qaddafi stadium.

Lahore Qalandars who are at fifth spot on the points table have six points from seven matches while Peshawar Zalmis are one point ahead of Qalandars, with nine-points fro eight matches they played till today.

The teams earlier faced each other on February 28 in Rawalpindi with Zalmi emerging victorious by 16 runs. Qalandars’ recent performance shows that it can turn the tables and can create upset for their rivals.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Kamran Akmal, Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Keiron Pollard.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman.