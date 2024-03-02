Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain

The 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday

The Pindi-leg of the PSL was scheduled to kick off with a doubleheader on Saturday, of which the first game saw Zalmi, placed third on the table, and Qalandars placed sixth on the table, sharing a point each.

The second game of the day was set to take place between home team Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The first ball was expected to be bowled at 7 pm.