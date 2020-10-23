UrduPoint.com
Qamar Farooq Elected Chairman Sindh Chess Association

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:18 PM

Qamar Farooq elected Chairman Sindh Chess Association

Qamar Farooq and Samar Hussain were elected respectively as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Sindh Chess Association for the next four years term i.e. 2021-2024 in the polls held on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Qamar Farooq and Samar Hussain were elected respectively as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Sindh Chess Association for the next four years term i.e. 2021-2024 in the polls held on Friday.

The other office bearers of Chess Association included President Samir Mir Shaikh (Karachi Division), Senior Vice President Muhammad Ghayas Uddin (Karachi Division), Vice President-I Mukhtiar Bhatti (Hyderabad Division), Vice President-II Khalid Rajput (Benazirabad Div.), General Secretary Muhammad Wasif Nisar (Karachi Division), Joint Secretary �I Aftab Jilani (Karachi Division), Finance Secretary Saleem Iqbal (Umer Kot-MPK) and Public Relations Secretary Zahid Saeed (Sukkur Division).

