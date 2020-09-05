Qamar hails great sacrifices of Pak Armed Forces

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice president and Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, on the occasion of Defense Day (September 6), hailed the great sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces for the country and termed them the best force in the world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice president and Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, on the occasion of Defense Day (September 6), hailed the great sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces for the country and termed them the best force in the world.

"Pakistani Armed forces have not only done great things in war but also in every sector of the country. We are a peaceful nation and stand side by side with our Armed Forces," he told APP.

"September 6, 1965 is a cherished moment for Pakistan as on this day, it went into the Indian Territory and shot down its planes, of which India is still scared of it." He said in 1965 when we won the war against India, our forces were small in number but due to their faith in Allah, their morale was high and would remain so forever. "A few days back when Pakistan Air Force performed a minor operation and shot down an Indian plane. It was just a small gesture to show that we are peaceful people, but if you will create trouble, then we will retaliate.

The Pakistani nation will stand side by side by its armed forces because this is the spirit and faith of Muslims." Qamar said every soldier and pilot was at the forefront of the battle. "I salute the great sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces against India on September 6, the way they went to their territories and shot down their ships," he said and added that when India remembers the day of September 6, 1965, they get terrified.

He said the people of the country were living a peaceful life because Pakistan Armed Forces were their guardian.

Qamar said all Armed forces of Pakistan (Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy), have rendered invaluable services in every field. "In case of floods or earthquakes in the country, the Jawans of Pakistani forces are at the forefront. I myself have been in the Pakistan Air Force and I understand that wherever the country faces a difficulty, the Pakistani forces are always there to deliver," he said.

/395