Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Qamar Ikram Hockey Club won the final match of four-day Deputy Commissioner Inter-Hockey Club Championship by defeating Faisalabad Hockey Club by 2-1 goals played at the Technical High school College D-Ground under the aegis of district sports department on Wednesday.

A total 10 teams participated in the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan and Chairman Faisalabad Futsal Association Naseem Ahmed as a chief guest gave trophy and cash prize of Rs 30,000 to the winning team.

A trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 was given to the runner-up.

Trophies were also distributed to the best player, best goalkeeper and emerging players.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Babay Sports Haji Muhammad Rafi, Muhammad Bilal,Hamza Ali, Masood Elahi and Hamza and others were present on the occasion.