Qamar Zaman Calls On Newly Posted DG Sports KP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Qamar Zaman calls on newly posted DG Sports KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation legendary Qamar Zaman on Wednesday called on newly posted Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood in his office and the two discussed in detail ways and means for the game development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood assured Qamar Zaman, who is also Chairman KP Squash Association, that all possible resources will be used for the development of squash. Chairman Qamar Zaman along with squash player and former champion Maqsood Ahmed met DG Sports Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood and congratulated him on assuming the post and discussed squash with him.

Qamar Zaman said KP Squash Association is focusing on age-group squash events so that squash should be promoted at the grassroots level. He said the association is keen to have more tournaments at the school level and bring up the players from there, but for this, we need government support.

Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood while appreciating the efforts of Qamar Zaman said that in squash we have produced great champions but now steps should be taken to have players in the international ranking.

