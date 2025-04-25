Qaqlasht festival concludes amid funfair at Upper Chitral

The colorful Qaqlasht Festival concluded amid funfair in scenic Qaqlasht Valley in Upper Chitral district on Friday

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The colorful Qaqlasht Festival concluded amid funfair in scenic Qaqlasht Valley in Upper Chitral district on Friday.

The event that was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Tourism Department included thrilling sports events, traditional games of polo, football, cricket, volleyball and cultural activities.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Haseeb-ur-Rehman Khan Khalil was the chief guest at concluding ceremony.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Chief Guest praised successful holding of the festival and expressed gratitude to festival committee members, department heads, local police, Chitral Upper Levies personnel, media representatives and the municipal administrations of Morkho/Torkho and Mastuj, Health Department and Rescue 1122.

He said that provincial government was committed to promote sports which serve as an effective weapon against drug abuse. He emphasized that district administration of Upper Chitral was striving to promote sports for mental and physical development of youth.

At the conclusion of the festival, chief guest and other dignitaries distributed prizes and trophies among the winning teams of various events.