Open Menu

Qaqlasht Festival Concludes Amid Funfair At Upper Chitral

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 09:34 PM

Qaqlasht festival concludes amid funfair at Upper Chitral

The colorful Qaqlasht Festival concluded amid funfair in scenic Qaqlasht Valley in Upper Chitral district on Friday

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The colorful Qaqlasht Festival concluded amid funfair in scenic Qaqlasht Valley in Upper Chitral district on Friday.

The event that was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Tourism Department included thrilling sports events, traditional games of polo, football, cricket, volleyball and cultural activities.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Haseeb-ur-Rehman Khan Khalil was the chief guest at concluding ceremony.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Chief Guest praised successful holding of the festival and expressed gratitude to festival committee members, department heads, local police, Chitral Upper Levies personnel, media representatives and the municipal administrations of Morkho/Torkho and Mastuj, Health Department and Rescue 1122.

He said that provincial government was committed to promote sports which serve as an effective weapon against drug abuse. He emphasized that district administration of Upper Chitral was striving to promote sports for mental and physical development of youth.

At the conclusion of the festival, chief guest and other dignitaries distributed prizes and trophies among the winning teams of various events.

Recent Stories

KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

6 minutes ago
 PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occup ..

PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants

9 minutes ago
 Man killed by train while crossing railway track

Man killed by train while crossing railway track

9 minutes ago
 Two young boys died near Jhelum river

Two young boys died near Jhelum river

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

20 minutes ago
 Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: E ..

Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts

4 minutes ago
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expa ..

CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of ..

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia

4 minutes ago
 Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

4 minutes ago
 Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brother ..

Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports