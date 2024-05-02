Qaqlasht Festival Starts In Upper Chitral
Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The three-day Qaqlasht festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and district administration kicked off at tourist resort Qaqlasht in Upper Chitral on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The three-day Qaqlasht festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and district administration kicked off at tourist resort Qaqlasht in Upper Chitral on Thursday.
The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Irfanuddin while a large number of people, tourists and students from different educational institutions attended the event.
The event would include different sports competitions including polo, sports for the physically challenged persons, volley ball, hockey, falconry archery, football shooting, marathon race and music night.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, deputy commissioner said that Qaqlasht Festival was held after five years.
He said that scenic district had a treasure trove of culture, beauty and above all an exemplary peaceful environment for tourists to enjoy.
He urged national and international tourists and visitors to come and enjoy natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots of the area.
Qaqlasht committee members also briefed participants about programmers and activities to be held during the gala. They said that music of reed instrument and pure Chitrali sitar would also be organized besides folk dance ‘chong righishi’ and ‘tatali wawali’, and ‘mamashish’.
Recent Stories
DG Passport visits regional passport office
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales
Earthquake jolts Karachi
French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema
Peshawar to be made drug free: CM’s aide
US ambassador, Punjab CM discuss important matters
Lecture on opportunities & challenges in Age of AI
PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against Illegal SIM issuance
PUC, HOAP unveils code of conduct for hassle-free Hajj pilgrimage
ECP reappoints Omar as secretary for two-year term
Efforts being made to transform southern Punjab into cotton valley
Over 24,000 power pilferers netted during the drive in MEPCO region
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales21 minutes ago
-
'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri32 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid32 minutes ago
-
PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy1 hour ago
-
Punjab, KP move in National Table Tennis League finals3 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup from May 313 hours ago
-
Inter-Madrasa Games: Swat qualifies for Football, Cricket and Volleyball finals4 hours ago
-
Inter-Madaris, Persons with Different Abilities Games continue in full swing4 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Youth Talent Handball League begins6 hours ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England9 hours ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid13 hours ago
-
'Cricket reasons' for white-dominated S. Africa T20 World Cup squad13 hours ago