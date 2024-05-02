Open Menu

Qaqlasht Festival Starts In Upper Chitral

Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2024 | 08:50 PM

The three-day Qaqlasht festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and district administration kicked off at tourist resort Qaqlasht in Upper Chitral on Thursday

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Irfanuddin while a large number of people, tourists and students from different educational institutions attended the event.

The event would include different sports competitions including polo, sports for the physically challenged persons, volley ball, hockey, falconry archery, football shooting, marathon race and music night.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, deputy commissioner said that Qaqlasht Festival was held after five years.

He said that scenic district had a treasure trove of culture, beauty and above all an exemplary peaceful environment for tourists to enjoy.

He urged national and international tourists and visitors to come and enjoy natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots of the area.

Qaqlasht committee members also briefed participants about programmers and activities to be held during the gala. They said that music of reed instrument and pure Chitrali sitar would also be organized besides folk dance ‘chong righishi’ and ‘tatali wawali’, and ‘mamashish’.

