Qari Adnan of KP wins National Junior Champion title

A 17-year-old Qari Adnan of KP handed an upsetting defeat to his aged rival and current National Junior Champion Raja Zulqarnain of NBP in a marathon three sets final of the U-18 National Junior Boys and Girls Badminton Championship played at Abbottabad Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A 17-year-old Qari Adnan of KP handed an upsetting defeat to his aged rival and current National Junior Champion Raja Zulqarnain of NBP in a marathon three sets final of the U-18 National Junior Boys and Girls Badminton Championship played at Abbottabad Sports Complex on Wednesday.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon was the chief guest on this occasion. Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer Ul islam, DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary Haji Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Syed Saddaqat Shah, national coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Nazim Abbottabad Col. (Retd) Sardar Shabbir, District Sports Waseem Afzal, District Abbottabad Badminton Association President Ustad Zaman, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The final match between Qari Adnan and his aged rival Zulqarnain provided great thrill for the jam-packed spectators in the indoor hall as both delighted the sitting spectators with their forceful smashes. Qari Adnan, the current national U-16 Champion, played well against defending champion Raja Zulqarnain, who won this title in Oct 2018 in Lahore.

Qari Adnan and Zulqarnain played well and gave each other a tough fight. Zulqarnain won the first set by 18-21 after a good overhead smashes and some good work at the net but he failed to click in the second and third set when Qari Adnan staged a strong comeback and marched into victory at 21-19 and 21-19. KP Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah were also jubilant over the victory of Umar and Qari Adnan winning U-16 and U-18 singles and U-18 doubles with Adnan and Zubair as pair.

Surprisingly, Raja Zulqarnain Haider (NBP) is playing in the Junior Badminton since July 2017 and was selected from Punjab to represent Pakistan in the Asian Badminton Championship U-19 category at Jakarta, Indonesia played from July 22-30, 2017.

If he is still Under-18 in Aug 2019 so he might be at the age of 15 when he was selected for Asian Junior Under-19 in 2017.

Now the questions arises as it is beyond apprehension that why he did not play for U15 or U17 categories at the time of selection in the Asian Junior and why he was selected for U19 category and how he is playing U18 category in 2019.

However, he was beaten by a young champ Qari Adnan in three sets battle, the score was 18-21, 21-19 and 21-19, but people associated with sports circles and specially badminton were whispering in the jam-packed hall why the PBF allowed a player aged around 23-years in Under-18 category.

When contacted Secretary General PBF Syed Wajid Ali Shah, who is also Chairman Asian Development of Badminton, said, we have repeatedly advised the parents not to use unfair mean in age matters and let the genuine players should play in their respective age group. "It is big dilemma we are facing as out of 150 players, 100 are playing allegedly with their tempered age group," he added.

He said being Chairman of the Asian Development of Badminton, he wants to accommodate more and more players but only those carrying with genuine age group. He said during the current National Junior Badminton Championship, good talented players come up and surely chances would be given to the players of KP to play at international level.

Earlier, the chief guest MNA Ali Khan Jadoon gave away trophies and cash prizes. Brig. Zaheer Akhtar, Director General Army Sports board also handed over Rs. 70,000 as cash to the winners and runners-up. The Championship was organized by KP Badminton Association with the strong support of the Directorate General Sports KP and District Govt Abbottabad wherein more than 150 players took part in Under-14, Under-16, Girls and Boys Under-18 singles and doubles.