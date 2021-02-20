UrduPoint.com
Qasim Akram Vows To Get Chris Gayle's Wicket In PSL Season 6

Muhammad Rameez 13 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Young all-rounder of Karachi Kings, Qasim Akram aims to get the wicket of West Indian Chris Gayle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6, starting from Saturday at National Stadium

Young all-rounder of Karachi Kings, Qasim Akram aims to get the wicket of West Indian Chris Gayle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6, starting from Saturday at National Stadium.

Talking to a private news channel, Qasim said he is ready to make his PSL debut and excited to represent the most followed franchise of the league.

"I am honored to become a part of PSL and Karachi Kings. It is a big platform for a young player like me and I am really looking forward to getting my chance here," he said.

"Everyone wants to perform here, so do I.

I haven't set so many targets but I wish to take Chris Gayle's wicket. I like bowling to left-handers and I hope to get his wicket," he said.

