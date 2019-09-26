UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Asad Lifts Deaf Title Of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi 10-pin Bowling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:58 PM

Qasim Asad lifts deaf title of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi 10-pin Bowling C'ship

Qasim Asad lifted the deaf title of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, while Shahzad and Zedan Khan finished second and third respectively at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Qasim Asad lifted the deaf title of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, while Shahzad and Zedan Khan finished second and third respectively at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Boys and girls from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Murree took part in the defeat category of the event.

Qasim got 309 points to take the first position, while Shahzad took 261 points to remain second. Zedan Khan with 234 points and Umer with 233 points obtained third and the fourth positions, respectively.

In the women event, Roshi, Noor, Rozina and Tehseena moved to semifinals.

About 250 players are taking part in the championship in eight different categories including Singles, Doubles, Media, Inter Schools, Inter Colleges and Inter Universities.

Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Akbar Hussain Durrani, who was the chief guest inaugurated the deaf event of the championship. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking all steps for the promotion and development of the sports in the country. He said that the players were the assets of the nation and they should be encouraged.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Murree Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Women Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Detail text of demands made to international commu ..

24 minutes ago

AJK President urges OIC and international communit ..

24 minutes ago

Op-Ed: UAE Mission 1 a revered milestone in nation ..

31 minutes ago

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

39 minutes ago

Doctors protest against privatization of health de ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs Higher Education Co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.