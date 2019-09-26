Qasim Asad lifted the deaf title of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, while Shahzad and Zedan Khan finished second and third respectively at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Qasim Asad lifted the deaf title of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship, while Shahzad and Zedan Khan finished second and third respectively at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Boys and girls from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Murree took part in the defeat category of the event.

Qasim got 309 points to take the first position, while Shahzad took 261 points to remain second. Zedan Khan with 234 points and Umer with 233 points obtained third and the fourth positions, respectively.

In the women event, Roshi, Noor, Rozina and Tehseena moved to semifinals.

About 250 players are taking part in the championship in eight different categories including Singles, Doubles, Media, Inter Schools, Inter Colleges and Inter Universities.

Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Akbar Hussain Durrani, who was the chief guest inaugurated the deaf event of the championship. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking all steps for the promotion and development of the sports in the country. He said that the players were the assets of the nation and they should be encouraged.