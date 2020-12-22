UrduPoint.com
Qatar 2022 Organizers Upbeat About Holding FIFA World Cup As Planned Despite Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:23 PM

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) charged with organizing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, feels quite optimistic about holding the tournament as planned given results already achieved in initial preparation and concerted global efforts to defeat the pandemic, SC Secretary General Hassan Thawadi told Sputnik in an interview

"Thankfully, we still have nearly two years left before kick-off. Combine that with the progress we have made, the test events we have planned in 2021 and the news of an effective vaccine being rolled out, we're feeling cautiously optimistic that we will deliver the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in a post-COVID-19 world ... Four stadiums are fully operational, and the remaining four will be ready well in advance of the big kick-off," Al Thawadi said.

According to him, the organizers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup remain on schedule in terms of preparation for the event and 90 percent of the World Cup infrastructure is already complete.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic strain it has caused on many, we are even more cognizant of the importance to deliver an affordable FIFA World Cup for everyone visiting in 2022 - and commit to delivering this," Al Thawadi added.

He noted that the committee is also optimistic about holding the tournament since there are a number of promising vaccines currently being rolled out.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup

