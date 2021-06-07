ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) T. PETERST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) BURG, Russia, June 7 (ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) putnik), Jonathan Rowson - The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar offers a "lucrative opportunity" for foreign investors to enter the Qatari economy, particularly in the years following the tournament's completion, ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) heikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the CEO of Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), told ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) putnik in an interview.

"The FIFA 2022 World Cup, I think, represents a great opportunity in terms of, first, putting Qatar on the world stage by hosting one of the largest sporting events post-pandemic. Also, there are all the adjacent opportunities in the sports and hospitality sectors, and other associated sectors to this tournament," Al-Thani said.

The IPA is tasked with promoting investment in Qatar and assisting foreign companies that choose to set up operations in the Gulf nation, and Al-Thani said that firms would have plenty of opportunities to make profitable investments in the Qatari economy in the years after the World Cup.

"In terms of developing the legacy behind this tournament, and to facilitate the advancement of sports technologies, the advancement of manufacturing and sports infrastructure, and all the associated hospitality services, we think that represents a very lucrative opportunity for foreign investors," the IPA's CEO said.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

At SPIEF, Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the communications executive director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy for the 2022 World Cup, told Sputnik that hosting the event could lead to a significant upsurge in tourism to Qatar in the years that follow the tournament.

Qatar was the guest country at this year's edition of SPIEF, which was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya was an official media partner of the event.