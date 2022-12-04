Qatar Allows Entry for Tourists With No Tickets to World Cup - Organizers

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Qatari authorities have allowed tourists who do not have tickets to the World Cup to come to the country, provided that they obtain a fan ID and pay a cash fee, the organizers of the tournament said.

The new rules are in effect starting this month, the organizers said on Saturday.

Everyone wishing to visit Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup but do not have tickets for matches can enter the country by obtaining a Hayya card and paying a fee of 500 Qatari rials ($137).

Children younger than 12 years of age are exempt from the fee.

The Qatari authorities have launched a new option on the Hayya website and mobile app for foreign tourists who do not have World Cup tickets to apply for a fan card. To apply, all those interested must first book accommodation in Qatar. If a ticket for matches is purchased after submitting an application, fans are exempted from paying the fee.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 international football tournament is being held in Qatar from November 20 - December 18.