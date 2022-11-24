UrduPoint.com

Qatar Allows Rainbow Color Flags At World Cup Stadiums After Series Of Incidents - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 24, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Qatar Allows Rainbow Color Flags at World Cup Stadiums After Series of Incidents - Reports

The International Football Association (FIFA) assured participants of the World Cup that Qatar will now allow fans with rainbow flags and other items demonstrating support for LGBTQ+ community to attend games, The Independent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The International Football Association (FIFA) assured participants of the World Cup that Qatar will now allow fans with rainbow flags and other items demonstrating support for LGBTQ+ community to attend games, The Independent reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, FIFA informed football federations of countries participating in the World Cup that Qatari authorities would no longer prohibit rainbow colors from venues following a series of incidents where local security confiscated items with such colors from fans.

The Independent also reported that football federations raised this issue with FIFA, as they had previously been told that the tournament in Qatar would be "an open World Cup" without strict measures concerning fans' freedom of expression.

Earlier in the month, the Qatari government banned the sale of beer in stadiums, which sparked criticism in media and among fans all over the world.

Qatar has faced a flurry of criticism during preparations for this football tournament. International human rights organizations accused the Qatari authorities of violating the rights of migrant workers, and the football community was not pleased with the decision to hold the World Cup in the winter, and not in the summer as usual, as well as the introduction of a number of prohibitions and restrictions, including on public displays of feelings, loud noises and music, as well as of homosexuality.

The FIFA World Cup is taking place from November 21 to December 18 in Doha.

Related Topics

Football World Music FIFA Qatar Sale Doha November December Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Tu-160 Completed 13-Hour Flight Over Bare ..

Russia's Tu-160 Completed 13-Hour Flight Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - Defense ..

2 seconds ago
 Balighur Rehman says no to governor's rule in Punj ..

Balighur Rehman says no to governor's rule in Punjab

3 seconds ago
 Son and Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea World Cup ..

Son and Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea World Cup stalemate

5 seconds ago
 Uruguay's Alosno denies defensive approach in Kore ..

Uruguay's Alosno denies defensive approach in Korea World Cup stalemate

22 minutes ago
 Oil Deliveries From Russia to Slovakia via Ukraine ..

Oil Deliveries From Russia to Slovakia via Ukraine Resumed - Operator

22 minutes ago
 United Nations Academic Impact grants membership t ..

United Nations Academic Impact grants membership to University of Turbat

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.