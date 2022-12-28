Qatar Built State-of-Art Stadiums for 2022 World Cup in Football - Envoy to UN

The stadiums built in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in football were pioneered under sustainable energy requirements and some will be dismantled in order to be sent to developing countries that need them, Qatar Ambassador to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed Al Thani told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The stadiums built in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in football were pioneered under sustainable energy requirements and some will be dismantled in order to be sent to developing countries that need them, Qatar Ambassador to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed Al Thani told Sputnik.

"The stadiums were state of the art in terms of design, construction and management; they met all the sustainability's requirements," Al Thani said. "Moreover, some of them will be disassembled and donated to some developing countries. And this is an excellent way of utilizing our resources and helping the developing countries and communities," Al Thani said.

The ambassador said Stadium 974 was the first transportable football facility that was built by using 974 recycled shipping containers in what resembled Lego pieces. According to reports, the parts will be sent to Uruguay because the country is planning a bid to host the World Cup in 2030, together with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

The international governing body of association football, better known as FIFA, said the stadiums in Qatar were 30% more energy efficient and recycled water vapor from calling systems was used to irrigate the surrounding stadium landscapes. In addition, FIFA said 90% of temporary diesel generators were replaced by electric substations, providing "greener" power and reducing air pollution, while all stadiums also had GSAS Seasonal Energy Efficiency certification.

Moreover, FIFA directed World Cup attendees to help it achieve its carbon neutral goal by suggesting that they solely use public transportation, drink water responsibly and use natural light instead of appliances.

Finally, FIFA recommended switching off the air-conditioning units in accommodations and setting the temperature above 23 degrees.

Qatar was the first country in the Arab world to host the World Cup in football. The tournament was held from November 20 to December 18.