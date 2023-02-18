UrduPoint.com

Qatar Consortium Confirms Bid For Total Control Of Manchester United: Statement

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2023 | 10:24 PM

A consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), announced on Friday that it had submitted an offer to take over English Premier League club Manchester United

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club," his press release said.

The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record 6 billion euros, according to reports.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops," said the statement which added that the bid "will be completely debt free" via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

"(It) will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

The American Glazer family, who completed their takeover of the 20-times English champions in 2005, announced in November that they were open to a sale or investment.

