UrduPoint.com

Qatar Expecting Full House For Debut F1 Grand Prix: Motorsports Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:21 PM

Qatar expecting full house for debut F1 grand prix: motorsports chief

Qatar is expecting a capacity crowd for next month's inaugural Formula One grand prix after joining the circuit as a last-minute replacement, the country's motorsports chief told AFP

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Qatar is expecting a capacity crowd for next month's inaugural Formula One grand prix after joining the circuit as a last-minute replacement, the country's motorsports chief told AFP.

The resource-rich state will become the Gulf's latest F1 host after taking the place of the Australian Grand Prix, which was postponed and then cancelled over coronavirus restrictions.

By a "fortunate coincidence" the race falls on November 21, exactly a year before the country holds the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, said Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation president Abdulrahman Al Mannai.

"We're trying to maximise the occasion (and) we're trying to add more to the Formula One event," Mannai said in an interview.

"I think we will see some nice surprises during the weekend of the Formula One," he added, without elaborating.

Qatar has been the target of protests by several national football teams over its treatment of foreign workers ahead of the World Cup, as part of a wave of social activism by athletes.

But Formula One drivers will be free to "speak their minds" on controversial issues, Mannai said.

"We are happy to support the drivers to speak their minds on their platforms," he said. "We don't see it as an issue in Qatar because they're free to say whatever they want to say." Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton is a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and four-time title-winner Sebastian Vettel is another driver to champion social issues.

The night event at the Losail International Circuit will be the first of three Gulf races to close the season, preceding Saudi Arabia's debut Grand Prix and the year's finale at Abu Dhabi.

Bahrain is also an F1 host.

Given the short time-frame, Qatar is working overtime to prepare even though Losail, a long-time MotoGP venue, needs only "cosmetic changes" to accommodate F1.

"Of course we're expecting it to be full, because ever since we announced the Formula One the demand has been off the charts," Mannai said.

"The current procedures within Qatar allow us to have 100 percent capacity as long as individuals are vaccinated or they have proof that they have the Covid-19 antibodies," he added.

- Stepping in at short notice - The Gulf state has frequently been criticised over conditions for hundreds of thousands of labourers who have worked on construction sites including the World Cup stadiums.

It has responded by removing rules that barred workers from changing employers, scrapping exit permit requirements and introduced a minimum wage of $1.30 an hour.

The November race will be the start of a long F1 relationship with Qatar, as it has also signed a 10-year deal starting in 2023.

"We stepped in at short notice, we wanted to help, but at the same time, we also wanted to have a long-term relationship with Formula One," Mannai said.

"Having several rounds in the region is a fantastic opportunity -- especially for younger people who love motorsports," he added.

"And having several rounds in the region is a way to inspire young people to get into the sport and practise it."

Related Topics

Football World Abu Dhabi Driver Qatar Young Hamilton Nice Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia November Event From Race Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Forei ..

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Foreign Policy, Defense Chiefs

5 minutes ago
 Training for focal persons on Good Governance Fram ..

Training for focal persons on Good Governance Framework, Data reporting conclude ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete sol ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris on Blac ..

5 minutes ago
 SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recogni ..

SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recognition of Taliban Government - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for in ..

Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for innovative technology based solu ..

11 minutes ago
 Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at E ..

Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.