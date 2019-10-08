Qatar Expects One Million People to Come to Country During World Cup 2022 - CEO

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) At least one million football fans are expected to come to Qatar during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nasser Al-Khater, the chief executive officer of the championship, said on Monday.

"Qatar welcomes all the peoples of the region and football-loving fans from around the world to enjoy the atmosphere of the championship.

The estimated number of fans who will come to Qatar during the championship is one million people," Al-Khater said.

The World Cup 2022 CEO noted that football fans could get visas to the country if they bought tickets for matches of the championship.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup. Throughout this year, Doha is scheduled to host the World Athletic Championships in September-October and FIFA Club World Cup in December.