UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Extends Minimum Wage To All As World Cup Looms

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:25 PM

Qatar extends minimum wage to all as World Cup looms

A minimum wage of $275 a month came into force for all workers in Qatar Saturday, official media reported, as the Gulf state overhauls its labour laws amid international scrutiny in the runup to the 2022 World Cup

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A minimum wage of $275 a month came into force for all workers in Qatar Saturday, official media reported, as the Gulf state overhauls its labour laws amid international scrutiny in the runup to the 2022 World Cup.

The minimum became mandatory for all newly signed contracts from August 30, and will now also be compulsory for existing employment agreements.

It requires that all workers, including domestic staff, be paid at least 1,000 Riyals ($275) for a month of full-time work -- equivalent to around $1.30 an hour.

Employers are also required to either provide bed and board, or an additional 800 Riyal a month allowance for food and accommodation.

Previously, there was a temporary minimum wage set at 750 riyals ($206) a month.

The state-run Qatar news Agency reported that the labour ministry had "announced implementation of new minimum wage for all workers starting Saturday".

Campaign group Migrant Rights has said that the new level is too low and does not reflect Qatar's high cost of living.

The labour ministry has said the changes will "boost investment in the local economy and drive economic growth".

"Qatar is the first country in the region to introduce a non-discriminatory minimum wage, which is part of a series of historical reforms of the country's labour laws," the International Labour Organization said in a statement.

"More than 400,000 workers or 20 percent of the private sector will benefit directly."Qatar has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the 2022 World Cup, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

Related Topics

World Riyal Qatar August Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21) 20 march 2021

45 seconds ago

Unknown corpse recovered from bus stand

46 seconds ago

Murder Case: Police arrest two suspects in bahawal ..

48 seconds ago

One held with narcotics in sialkot

52 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

Five arrested for selling kites in sialkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.