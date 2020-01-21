UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar, FIFA Publish World Cup Rights Pledges

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Qatar, FIFA publish World Cup rights pledges

Qatar and FIFA published Tuesday the first jointly issued legacy planning strategy ahead of a football World Cup, with pledges on labour and LGBT rights alongside protections for activists and journalists

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Qatar and FIFA published Tuesday the first jointly issued legacy planning strategy ahead of a football World Cup, with pledges on labour and LGBT rights alongside protections for activists and journalists.

Qatar has faced intense scrutiny from rights groups over its treatment of migrant labourers working on construction projects ahead of the 2022 tournament as well as its laws criminalising homosexual acts.

The 112-page "Sustainability Strategy" also sets out commitments on making the tournament inclusive for groups including the disabled, boosting economic development, protecting the environment and promoting ethical business practices.

"A total of 22 objectives have been described in detail, together with more than 70 concrete initiatives and programmes to deliver the strategy," FIFA and the Qatari Supreme Committee organisers said in a statement.

On workers' rights, the document said Qatar would promote "decent working and living conditions and fair recruitment, including effective access" to remedial measures.

"Efforts include measures to protect labour rights and promote safe and secure working environments for all the associated workers, especially migrant workers in Qatar, and to avoid any forced and child labour." Gulf analyst James Dorsey said the strategy "puts pressure on Qatar by definition".

"Qatar may very well welcome this and they have been involved in drafting this document," he said. "It helps them project themselves as standing up for human rights and values.

" But Dorsey warned that while "FIFA has these lofty principles" it was unclear how their implementation would be monitored.

The strategy also contains a pledge to certify all stadiums and permanent offices under rigorous Global Sustainability Assessment System criteria to minimise environmental impacts.

Organisers will also improve "sustainable building standards and tools in Qatar" while seeking to use green building materials where possible, the document said.

Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, vowed at the United Nations last year that the tournament would be carbon neutral, but gave little detail on how this would be achieved.

The document stresses that FIFA events prohibit "discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, sexual orientation, disability, language, religion, opinion, wealth, birth or any other status".

"As a host country for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is fully aware of its responsibility to adhere to FIFA's human rights and non-discrimination" policies, the document added.

Security officers involved in the tournament would receive specialised human rights training and guidance on how to deal with media and rights activists, it said.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said the tournament "offers us a unique opportunity to bring about positive change -- one that FIFA and Qatar cannot, and will not, let slip away".

Related Topics

Football World United Nations Business FIFA Qatar May Media All From Race Labour

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

12 minutes ago

Russian delegation discusses North South Gas Pipel ..

11 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

11 minutes ago

Boy kidnapped for ransom by cousin killed

11 minutes ago

One held for harassing women on social media

11 minutes ago

PTI Counsel Babar Awan files reply in case challen ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.