Qatar future bright after tough Copa America debut

Porto Alegre, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Qatar may have fallen at the first hurdle in their South American adventure but the 2022 World Cup hosts showed enough in Brazil to suggest the future is bright for the Maroons.

They arrived at the Copa America as an unknown quantity as far as the locals were concerned but despite losing two of their three matches, Qatar proved competitive enough to ensure they won't be a surprise package next year when making their second appearance in the South American showpiece.

"There were times that we played well. We have to keep working hard," said Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez.

"It's a young team looking at the next three years. We need to work hard to be strong when we get there." Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup and will take part for the first time as hosts in 2022.

Despite their modest history and tiny indigenous population, the gas-rich Gulf state has lofty ambitions and took a pair of important steps this year.

In February in the United Arab Emirates, they overcame a hostile home crowd -- provoked by a political spat in the Gulf region -- to win the Asian Cup for the first time, having never before gone beyond the quarter-finals.

And their participation in the Copa America -- the oldest continental national team competition in the world -- has exposed Qatar to a higher level of tournament than they've ever faced before.

Despite a positive start when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Paraguay, it proved a chastening experience following defeats by Colombia (1-0) and Argentina (2-0).

But Colombia's Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who has a lot of experience playing against Qatar having coached Iran for eight years, feels there is more to come.

"Qatar are here to show that there's football in Asia and if you don't respect their characteristics, their teamwork... look what happened with Paraguay," said Queiroz before his side played the Qataris.