Qatar Interacts With Russian Companies on Cybersecurity for World Cup 2022 - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Qatar utilizes the experience of Russian companies while developing the basics of cybersecurity for FIFA World Cup 2022 facilities, project manager of the Qatari Interior Ministry 's cybersecurity division, Khaled Hashimi, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have developed a cybersecurity framework that we will implement in more than 100 organizations related to World Cup 2022, specific steps that they must follow to protect [themselves] against hacker attacks. For this, we also met with Russian experts and exchanged experience with Kaspersky Lab. We are in constant contact with Russian specialists who were involved in ensuring the 2018 tournament's security, including those who were responsible for cybersecurity, because the consequences of a hacker attack on computer networks during the World Cup can be worse than some other harmful actions," Hashimi said on the sidelines of the Qatar IT Conference and Exhibition (QITCOM).

He noted that until 2017, when hackers attacked the Qatar news Agency and published a fake statement attributed to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which triggered the deterioration of relations with neighboring countries, the nation had not been paying enough attention to cybersecurity. Since then the situation has changed, and now Qatar has everything to effectively fight cybercrime, the official added.

QITCOM, the largest information technology exhibition in the middle East, is attended by over 400 local and international companies.

In November-December 2022, Qatar will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup.