Qatar National Football Team To Take Part In 2021, 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups - Confederation

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:30 AM

Qatar National Football Team to Take Part in 2021, 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups - Confederation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The national football team of Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will take part in the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF), the latter said in a statement.

"The partnership [between CONCACAF and Qatar] includes the Qatar National Team competing as a guest in the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups. The Qatar team is the current regional champion, having won the 2019 AFC [Asian Football Confederation] Asian Cup. Additionally, the team participated in the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, providing strong opposition for South American national teams in the group stage," the statement said on late Wednesday.

According to CONCACAF, Qatar will become the second Asian team that will participate in its Gold Cup. The first one is South Korea, which took part in the 2000 and 2002 competitions.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the main regional competition for national football teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, held biennially since 1991. The previous tournament was held in 2019 and won by Mexico.

