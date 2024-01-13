Qatar Put World Cup Heartache Behind Them To Win Asian Cup Opener
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Two-goal Akram Afif said Qatar had "forgotten about the World Cup" after the defending champions got their Asian Cup campaign off to a winning start in the tournament's opening game on Friday
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Two-goal Akram Afif said Qatar had "forgotten about the World Cup" after the defending champions got their Asian Cup campaign off to a winning start in the tournament's opening game on Friday.
The hosts beat Lebanon 3-0 at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, where a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina beat France on penalties in the World Cup final 13 months ago.
Qatar suffered a disastrous 2022 World Cup on the pitch, making a first-round exit after losing all three games, the worst performance by a host in the history of the competition.
But Afif said they were ready to make a fresh start at the Asian Cup, five years after they won the continental title for the first time.
"It was disappointing but we are proud that we played at the World Cup," said the forward.
"We have forgotten about the World Cup, we have forgotten about 2019 -- we are living today in a new day.
"Every day is a chance to compete and to fight for a chance to hold the cup."
Qatar stunned Japan in the 2019 final in the United Arab Emirates, lifting the trophy after winning every game they played at the tournament.
They went into this year's competition only one month after changing their coach, with Tintin Marquez replacing Carlos Queiroz.
Everything clicked into place against Lebanon, with Afif rifling in a shot on the stroke of half-time to put them ahead.
Almoez Ali doubled Qatar's lead after the break before Afif bagged a late third.
"I'm very glad because the players gave 200 percent," said Marquez.
"I was very satisfied but we have to maintain the same level of performance for the rest of the tournament."
