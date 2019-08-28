UrduPoint.com
Qatar Says To Debut Specialized Hub Organization For Global Sports Brands By End Of 2019

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Qatar will establish the first of a kind organization for sports affairs in the middle East to accommodate offices of the world's leading sports companies by the end of this year, the CEO of state-run Aspire sports organization, Mohamed Khalifa Suwaidi, said on Tuesday.

"The building has already been built, and the organization will open in quarter three of 2019 within the premises of Aspire. We have signed contracts with the largest international sports companies for them to relocate to Doha," Suwaidi said at the Najah Qatari annual festival in Doha.

According to Suwaidi, the invited companies come from a wide variety of sports realms, including the organization of global athletic events.

In May, Qatar announced a similar establishment in its media sector. A specialized administrative unit called Media City, which will have an independent budget, will accommodate offices of leading international media brands, as well as journalism-focused research institutes and training centers.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup. Throughout this year, Doha is scheduled to host the World Athletic Championships in September-October and FIFA Club World Cup in December.

