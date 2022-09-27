UrduPoint.com

Qatar Spending $200 Billion To Host 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Qatar Spending $200 Billion to Host 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Qatar is spending about $200 billion to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is 17 times more than Russia invested in organizing the tournament in 2018, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Qatar is spending about $200 billion to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is 17 times more than Russia invested in organizing the tournament in 2018, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

For first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and Arab world, which will take place from November 20 to December 18, Qatar has built seven new modern arenas, as well as upgraded the old Khalifa International Stadium, the newspaper said, adding that the construction of the arenas cost about $6.5 billion. According to the report, the tournament's executive director of communications, Fatma Nuaimi, said that the remaining amount of money was spent on facilities as part of Qatar's development and modernization strategy.

"The World Cup is a part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, a broader government strategy promoting the intensive development of urban and national facilities and industry, in addition to education and healthcare systems.

The $200bn figure, often associated with the World Cup, is actually part of this ambitious strategy for Qatar's national development and modernisation," Nuaimi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The government has planned and allocated funds for the large-scale infrastructure projects, including new roads, metro, airport, hotels and other tourist facilities, that will be used by teams and fans in 2022, even before Qatar obtained the right to host the World Cup, Nuaimi added.

The previous highest spending figure was $15 billion spent by Brazil in 2014. South Africa spent $3.6 billion in 2010. The 2006 World Cup in Germany cost $4.6 billion, and the 2002 tournament, held in Japan and South Korea, cost $7 billion. The 2018 World Cup in Russia cost $11.6 billion.

Related Topics

World Education Russia Metro FIFA Qatar Germany Brazil Japan South Africa South Korea Middle East Money November December 2018 From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

6 seconds ago
 'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free trea ..

'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat S ..

7 seconds ago
 PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

8 seconds ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC ..

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

10 seconds ago
 US Launches Arctic Strategy Office to Boost Power ..

US Launches Arctic Strategy Office to Boost Power Projection, Domestic Defense - ..

12 seconds ago
 Vietnam Evacuates 870,000 People as Super Typhoon ..

Vietnam Evacuates 870,000 People as Super Typhoon Noru Approaches - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.