Qatar To Hold Eco-Friendly FIFA World Cup In 2022 - Emir

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Qatar to Hold Eco-Friendly FIFA World Cup in 2022 - Emir

Qatar will host an eco-friendly FIFA World Cup in 2022 with the help of energy and water saving technologies, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Monday at the UN climate summit in New York

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Qatar will host an eco-friendly FIFA World Cup in 2022 with the help of energy and water saving technologies, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Monday at the UN climate summit in New York.

"We, as a country that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, vow to hold an eco-friendly championship with the use of solar energy at stadiums as well as special technologies for cooling and illumination, that will save energy and water," the emir said.

In November-December 2022, Qatar will become the first middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup.

More Stories From Sports

