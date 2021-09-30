UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Hold Its First Ever Formula One Grand Prix

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:45 PM

Qatar will hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the cancelled Australian GP, organisers announced on Friday

Doha, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar will hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the cancelled Australian GP, organisers announced on Friday.

The race will take place at the Losail International Circuit on November 21 and will form the first part of a middle Eastern ending to the Formula One season as it will be followed by races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Qatar has signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023.

