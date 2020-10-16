Qatar to host Asian Champions League final

Qatar will host the Asian Champions League final in December, officials said Friday, after the Gulf state successfully staged the restart of the tournament following a months-long coronavirus hiatus

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Qatar will host the Asian Champions League final in December, officials said Friday, after the Gulf state successfully staged the restart of the tournament following a months-long coronavirus hiatus.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the final will take place on December 19 in Doha, where a bio-secure "bubble" has been set up to protect players and staff from infection.

AFC general secretary Windsor John said choosing a venue for the final of Asia's top club tournament had been "complex", particularly as this year's showdown will be a single leg.

Usually it consists of two legs, which are played in the countries of the finalists.

After being suspended in March, the tournament resumed last month in Qatar, which is also the host of the next World Cup in 2022.

West Zone sides played their remaining matches, which wrapped up earlier this month with Persepolis beating Al Nassr to reach the finals.

East Zone teams, which come from countries including Japan, China and Australia, are also due to play their remaining matches in Qatar from November 18 to December 13.

There were some problems during the restart, however. Title-holders Al Hilal were kicked out of the tournament for failing to field enough players after dozens of footballers and staff tested positive for the virus.