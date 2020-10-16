UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar To Host Asian Champions League Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Qatar to host Asian Champions League final

Qatar will host the Asian Champions League final in December, officials said Friday, after the Gulf state successfully staged the restart of the tournament following a months-long coronavirus hiatus

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Qatar will host the Asian Champions League final in December, officials said Friday, after the Gulf state successfully staged the restart of the tournament following a months-long coronavirus hiatus.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the final will take place on December 19 in Doha, where a bio-secure "bubble" has been set up to protect players and staff from infection.

AFC general secretary Windsor John said choosing a venue for the final of Asia's top club tournament had been "complex", particularly as this year's showdown will be a single leg.

Usually it consists of two legs, which are played in the countries of the finalists.

After being suspended in March, the tournament resumed last month in Qatar, which is also the host of the next World Cup in 2022.

West Zone sides played their remaining matches, which wrapped up earlier this month with Persepolis beating Al Nassr to reach the finals.

East Zone teams, which come from countries including Japan, China and Australia, are also due to play their remaining matches in Qatar from November 18 to December 13.

There were some problems during the restart, however. Title-holders Al Hilal were kicked out of the tournament for failing to field enough players after dozens of footballers and staff tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

Football World Australia China Qatar Windsor Doha Japan March November December From Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 mi ..

5 minutes ago

'This is beginning of the end of this fake govt,' ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Brexit lorry park should be named after euroscepti ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Russia reports new daily record of confirmed COVID ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.