Qatar to Host Environmentally Friendly World Cup With Reduced Carbon Dioxide Emissions

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 organizing committee and the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed for joint research and development to help Doha host a carbon-free championship, the committee told Sputnik.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in September, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, promised to host an environmentally friendly world cup.

"As agreed, the Global Carbon Fund affiliate will develop assessment standards for measuring carbon dioxide emissions, and will work with organizations in Qatar and the region to implement carbon dioxide reduction projects and issue permits that limit emissions associated with the World Cup - 2022, including air travels of fans, players and officials," the committee explained.

The organizing committee's senior manager responsible for sustainable development and the environment told Sputnik that "since we won the right to host the World Cup, we have taken a strategic approach to hold a tournament with a neutral level of carbon dioxide emissions.

"We have raised the awareness of enterprises and the general public about sustainable development. The next step is to control greenhouse gas emissions in collaboration with FIFA, which will complement the work we have done so far to reduce emissions, in particular, the creation of energy and water-saving stadiums, using recycled materials and implementing waste management strategies," the manager added.

The representative of the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency, Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi, in turn, said that the world championship matches would be held at stadiums where solar panels generated electricity and their cooling system was water-saving.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup. Throughout this year, Doha is scheduled to host the World Athletic Championships in September-October and FIFA Club World Cup in December.