Qatar To Open First FIFA World Cup Fan ID Issuance Center In Doha On October 1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2022 | 08:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The first center for the issuance of Fan IDs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will open in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday, the organizing committee has told Sputnik

"Located at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, the center will be assisting fans with the issuance of Fan IDs - Hayya Cards. They (fans) will be able to print their cards there," the committee said.

The committee specified that the center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Fridays. On Fridays, the center will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hayya Cards are required to enter Qatar before and during the event, attend matches, and use the public transportation system free of charge.

Hayya Cards can be issued on the FIFA website or in a mobile application. To do so, users are required to enter their ticket number, the address of the place of accommodation, personal data, and a scanned page of ID.

The first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18. As expected, the World Cup in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.

