Qatar to Open Fourth World Cup 2022 Stadium on December 18 - Organizing Committee

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Qatar will launch the fourth of the eight football stadiums that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches on December 18 to coincide the its National Day, the organizing committee said Wednesday.

The stadium, named Al Rayyan, after the Doha district where it is located, is expected to host seven matches, including round-of-16 matches. The new stadium will be fourth to be declared open after three previous ones: Khalifa International, Al Janoub and education City stadiums. The country is also set to open four other stadiums for the World Cup.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced its latest milestone achievement on the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022��. The inauguration of the stadium located in Al Rayyan will take place on 18 December - Qatar National Day - exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup final," the committee said in a statement.

According to the committee's secretary general, Hassan Thawadi, Qatar has completed 90 percent of all infrastructure projects for the championship and the overall preparations remain on track.