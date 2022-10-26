UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Scrap Pre-arrival Covid Tests Before World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Qatar to scrap pre-arrival Covid tests before World Cup

Qatar is to drop pre-arrival Covid tests before the World Cup, the health ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after announcing that the million-plus incoming fans do not need vaccinations

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Qatar is to drop pre-arrival Covid tests before the World Cup, the health ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after announcing that the million-plus incoming fans do not need vaccinations.

The latest relaxation in anti-Covid measures will take effect on November 1, 19 days before the first World Cup on Arab territory starts on November 20.

The arriving fans, players, officials, staff and media are by far the biggest influx of visitors seen in tiny, gas-rich Qatar, which has a population of just 2.9 million.

"Visitors are no longer required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen Test result before travelling to Qatar," a statement said.

Qatari citizens and residents will also no longer need to take a PCR or rapid antigen test within 24 hours of returning from abroad, the health ministry added.

The 29-day tournament will be the first major global sporting event with fans since the Covid pandemic erupted in December 2019, killing more than six million people.

Last year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics took place largely behind closed doors, and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was held in a bio-secure bubble.

Qatari organisers and football's governing body, FIFA, have said they want the event to be a sign the world is getting over the devastating pandemic.

But the health ministry has previously warned that special measures would be ordered "in the event of a worsening pandemic situation in the country", such as the emergence of a threatening new variant.

Players and match officials may be forced into a secure "bio-bubble" if Covid-19 cases take off again, with the threat of expulsion from the tournament for those who breach the secure environment, the ministry said last month.

The measures announced Wednesday cover all visitors arriving from November 1, when Qatar will be closed to anyone without a Hayya card -- the mandatory document given to players, officials, staff, media and ticket holders and their guests.

Under the existing rules until November 1, all visitors aged over six must provide negative Covid-19 tests before taking flights to Qatar.

A requirement to wear masks on public transport was scrapped this month, and masks are also not compulsory in the eight World Cup stadiums.

Qatar has suffered 684 deaths from Covid-19, with 464,223 recovered patients, according to the health ministry's website.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar Beijing Tokyo May November December 2019 2020 Olympics Media Event All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

New Swedish Prime Minister to Visit Finland on Fri ..

New Swedish Prime Minister to Visit Finland on Friday, Discuss NATO Accession

3 minutes ago
 All EU Countries Monitor Their Citizens Using Spyw ..

All EU Countries Monitor Their Citizens Using Spyware - EU Lawmaker

3 minutes ago
 Three Men Found Guilty for Plotting to Kidnap Mich ..

Three Men Found Guilty for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor - State Attorney ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China From Novem ..

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China From November 1-2 - Chinese Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to disrupt development process by holdi ..

Imran Khan to disrupt development process by holding protests: Ahsan Iqbal

32 minutes ago
 Higher education key to accelerated economic growt ..

Higher education key to accelerated economic growth, development: President

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.