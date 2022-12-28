UrduPoint.com

Qatar to Work on Reducing Politicization of Football After Holding World Cup - Envoy to UN

Qatar will devote its efforts to decrease the politicization and radicalization of football after having hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed Al Thani told Sputnik

"This event was an opportunity for learning and exploring the depth of plurality of our world, and we will continue to adhere to our national and Arab values, as well as international shared values and standards. We will be working together to reduce the politicization and racialization of football in general," Al Thani said.

The ambassador pointed out that Qatar respects other cultures, but expects the same in return.

Prior to the start of the World Cup, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to send a video greeting to the participants and viewers, but FIFA chief Gianni Infantino refused to grant permission, saying such a request was an attempt to politicize the event.

Also, the match between the United States and Iran drew comments from many political observers and generated a wave of geopolitical analysis. The UN crowd was also fully invested in the outcome of the game on this day - some strongly wishing the United States to win and others Iran.

The Qatar mission to the United Nations brought two big television screens to the world body headquarters so that diplomats and staff could watch the World Cup matches.

Qatar was the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup, which took place from November 20 - December 18.

