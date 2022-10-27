UrduPoint.com

Qatar World Cup Organisers Hit Back At Australia Rights Criticism

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Qatar World Cup organisers hit back at Australia rights criticism

Qatar's World Cup organisers on Thursday hit back at criticism of the Gulf state's rights record by the Australian football team, insisting that "no country is perfect"

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Qatar's World Cup organisers on Thursday hit back at criticism of the Gulf state's rights record by the Australian football team, insisting that "no country is perfect".

In response to the Australian call for better treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community, a World Cup spokesperson said imposing "robust" labour laws had also been a "challenge" for Australia.

"We have committed every effort to ensuring that this World Cup has had a transformative impact on improving lives," the organisers' Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said.

"Protecting the health, safety, security, and dignity of every worker contributing to this World Cup is our priority." Sixteen members of Australia's football men's team appeared in a short video on Thursday explaining their position.

They acknowledged Qatar's attempts to improve conditions for migrant workers but said the changes had been "inconsistent".

"We have learned that the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in the suffering and harm of countless of our fellow workers," said midfielder Jackson Irvine, in a video in which 16 players gave comments.

The Qatari committee highlighted reforms on construction site safety and labour conditions that have been carried out in the past five years.

These have been praised by international unions and FIFA, though all have called for more progress.

"New laws and reforms often take time to bed in, and robust implementation of labour laws is a global challenge, including in Australia," added the spokesperson.

"No country is perfect, and every country -- hosts of major events or not -- has its challenges." The Football Australia governing body urged the energy-rich Gulf state to take a softer stance on same-sex relationships. Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Qatar.

The Qatari committee did not mention LGBTQ rights, but the spokesperson said: "This World Cup has contributed to a legacy of progress, better practice, and improving lives -- and it's a legacy that will live long after the final ball is kicked."Captains from a number of leading European football nations -- including England, France and Germany -- will wear armbands with rainbow colours and the message "One love" in an anti-discrimination campaign during the World Cup.

Related Topics

Football World Australia France FIFA Qatar Germany Progress Irvine Jackson SITE Criminals All From Labour Love

Recent Stories

Indian atrocities in Kashmir being condemned all o ..

Indian atrocities in Kashmir being condemned all over world: Zainulabiddin

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

Islamabad High Court issues written order regarding acquittal of Maryam, Safdar ..

49 seconds ago
 Putin Says Japan Cannot Write Truth About Nuclear ..

Putin Says Japan Cannot Write Truth About Nuclear Strikes in Textbooks Due to US ..

50 seconds ago
 Govt to complete constitutional tenure, next elect ..

Govt to complete constitutional tenure, next election to be held in 2023: Khurra ..

52 seconds ago
 Imran's regime change narrative fell to the floor: ..

Imran's regime change narrative fell to the floor:Javed Latif

5 minutes ago
 Putin Accuses Ukraine of Hiding 'Dirty Bomb' Trace ..

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Hiding 'Dirty Bomb' Traces

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.