Qatari Football Club Al Sadd Agrees To Head Coach Xavi's Move To Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Qatari football club Al Sadd on Friday agreed on the move of its head coach Xavi Hernandez to Barcelona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Qatari football club Al Sadd on Friday agreed on the move of its head coach Xavi Hernandez to Barcelona.

"(CEO) Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success," the club tweeted.

