Qatari World Cup Streaming Service Partly Inaccessible In Saudi

Muhammad Rameez Published November 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The official streaming platform of the World Cup is inaccessible in much of Saudi Arabia, subscribers told AFP on Saturday, saying they had received no explanation for the outage.

The platform, Tod TV, is owned by the Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group, which was restored in October 2021 after the several-year ban in Saudi Arabia.

"Due to matters beyond our control, we are experiencing an outage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is currently impacting TOD.tv, the official streaming partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available," beIN said in a message sent to partners and subscribers.

The Saudi government did not respond to a request for comment about the disruption, while beIN declined to comment.

Tod tv is the official World Cup streaming service in 24 countries in the middle East and North Africa.

Several subscribers in Saudi Arabia told AFP on Saturday they had been unable to access the service since the World Cup began on November 20.

One said the service cut out fully about an hour before the broadcast of the opening ceremony.

Another said the service still works briefly but for no more than 10 minutes before an error message appears.

"Sorry, the requested page is violating the regulations of Ministry of Media," the error message says.

"I want my money," one subscriber told AFP, saying efforts to get a refund on the service, which costs about 300 Saudi Riyals (roughly $80) per month, had been unsuccessful.

beIN is broadcasting 22 World Cup matches for free in Saudi Arabia, including those of the Saudi Green Falcons, who stunned the world on Tuesday with their 2-1 defeat of Argentina.

The Saudi side were set to face Poland on Saturday afternoon.

