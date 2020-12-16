UrduPoint.com
Qatar's Doha To Host 21st Asian Games In 2030 - Olympic Council Of Asia

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Qatar's Doha to Host 21st Asian Games in 2030 - Olympic Council of Asia

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Qatari capital of Doha will host the 21st Asian Games in 2030, the Olympic Council Of Asia said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the council held a secret ballot to choose the country that would host the 2030 Asian Games.

"Doha, capital city of Qatar, will host the Olympic Council of Asia's 21st Asian Games in 2030," the statement, published on the council's website, read.

The council added that 27 members voted for Qatar, 10 supported Saudi Arabia and eight members abstained.

This information was confirmed by the communication office of the Qatari government that informed Sputnik on Qatar's victory in the ballot.

Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said that the right to host the Asian Games was "a new historical achievement" of Qatar after it gained an opportunity to hold the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar already hosted the Asian Games in 2006 with 424 events in 39 sports. 9,520 athletes from 45 countries participated in the competitions. The country spent $2.8 billion to construct facilities for the event.

