Qazi Tufail a famous motor glider to perform in KP U21 Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar's Qazi Tufail will perform through his self-made cin the opening ceremony of the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-District Games by showing rose petals from a high altitude while holding national flag in one hands as well.

Talking to APP, Qazi Tufail, known as Qazi brothers, has a well qualified pilot who also manufactured self-made helicopter and are known for his performances in events like National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, FATA Games, U23 Games and now exhibit his skills in the U21 Games by showering rose petals.

He would also carry the multi-colour banner of U21 Games along with national flag to add more colours to the opening ceremony. "All formalities have already been done and completed well in time besides granting permission from the authorities of Pakistan Air Force in Peshawar," Qazi Tufail informed.

He also thanked Director General sports KP KP for calling him and given the task only after the permission of the authorities concerned.