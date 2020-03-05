UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qazi Tufail A Famous Motor Glider To Perform In KP U21 Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

Qazi Tufail a famous motor glider to perform in KP U21 Games

Peshawar's Qazi Tufail will perform through his self-made Motor Glider in the opening ceremony of the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-District Games by showing rose petals from a high altitude while holding national flag in one hands as well

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar's Qazi Tufail will perform through his self-made cin the opening ceremony of the forthcoming KP U21 Inter-District Games by showing rose petals from a high altitude while holding national flag in one hands as well.

Talking to APP, Qazi Tufail, known as Qazi brothers, has a well qualified pilot who also manufactured self-made helicopter and are known for his performances in events like National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, FATA Games, U23 Games and now exhibit his skills in the U21 Games by showering rose petals.

He would also carry the multi-colour banner of U21 Games along with national flag to add more colours to the opening ceremony. "All formalities have already been done and completed well in time besides granting permission from the authorities of Pakistan Air Force in Peshawar," Qazi Tufail informed.

He also thanked Director General sports KP KP for calling him and given the task only after the permission of the authorities concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports FATA All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

FM-101 to broadcast interview of president, first ..

2 minutes ago

Facilitation centre opened at Sialkot Chamber of C ..

2 minutes ago

44 villagers caught on power theft in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for devising emergency programme fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.