QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye Admits DRS Error

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United , had attributed defeat in the match to DRS in the system.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Hawk-Eye on Friday confirmed to the Pakistan cricket board it made a human error while declaring Rilee Rossouw as not out against Salman Ali Agha in the Quetta Gladiators versus Islamabad United match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Hawk-Eye has admitted the system had correctly tracked the delivery in question for the Decision Review System (DRS), showing the impact as umpire’s call and wickets as hitting. However, due to an operator error, incorrect ball tracking data was put to air, which meant an incorrect outcome was reached.

“Had processes been followed as expected, this (correct ball tracking data) would have been available only a few seconds after the incorrect data was played on broadcast,” Hawk-Eye explained, while also offering its regrets.

Hawk-Eye is the International Cricket Council’s only approved technology for ball tracking, which was first trialed in 2008 and has since been part of the DRS.

