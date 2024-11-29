QPD T-20 Cricket Cup To Start From Dec 3
Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) In connection with World Disability Day, the Quadrangular Physical Disability (QPD) T20 cricket Tournament organized by the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA) will start from Monday, December 3 at the Rashid Latif academy Ground.
Tournament Director, Amiruddin Ansari in a brief interaction told APP that the teams from Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would compete in the event on a single league basis. After the league competitions, the final between the two top teams will be played on December 6. He said that two matches would be played on the opening day of the tournament.
Sindh and Punjab teams will face each other in the first match while the second match will be played between KPK and Balochistan teams
Ansari said that the national PD cricketers would also cut a cake on the opening day to celebrate World Disability Day .
According to General Secretary PPDCA and Member World Council PD Cricket Amiruddin Ansari, the event is part of the preparations for the four-nation PD tournament to be held in Sri Lanka. Regional PD Lahore and Sialkot Javed Ashraf has been appointed as the tournament secretary while Muhammad Nizam will perform the duties of media manager.
Ansari informed that the tournament would be inaugurated by the special guest President PPDCA Imran Balwani.
