Quaid Day Sports Gala On Dec 25, Says DSO Charsadda

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:28 PM

District Sports Office, Charsadda will organize various sports activities on Quaid-e-Azam Day, said District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah told APP here on Wednesday

The cycling race will be held on December 25 in Tangi while the badminton tournament will start from today at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda which will continue till December 25.

The volleyball tournament will be played in Shabqadar from December 24 to 25.

